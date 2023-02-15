Open in App
Farmingville, NY
Daily Voice

Driver Seriously Injured In 2-Car Crash On Long Island

By Michael Mashburn,

11 days ago

A 61-year-old man is recovering from serious injuries following a two-car crash on Long Island.

The incident happened at around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 in Farmingville, on Nicolls Road north of Horseblock Place, according to Suffolk County Police.

A preliminary investigation found that Patrick McCrum, of Ridge, rear-ended a pickup truck that was stopped in the left lane of northbound Nicolls Road.

Members of the Farmingville Fire Department had to extricate McCrum from his vehicle before he was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to police.

The 71-year-old driver of the pickup truck and his 38-year-old passenger, both of Clifton, New Jersey, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Both vehicles were impounded to undergo safety testing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-854-8652.

