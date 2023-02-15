Open in App
Wichita, KS
Significant snow with next winter storm in Kansas

By Ronelle Williams,

11 days ago

Winter Weather Alerts have gone into effect and will remain in effect through tomorrow morning.

As another low pressure systems swings through the region it will continue to drag colder air into the area which will help set the stage for snow. Not much snow has started just yet but a few flakes have begun to fly to the west.

Snow early this morning may not look that significant, but by the end of this event, we will be looking at significant snow totals. The most snow is expected to fall to the north and west with lesser amounts farther south and east. Expect slower and slick travel.

Snow will mainly be to the west through midday. There could be a brief wintry mix to the southwest before a switch to snow.

Wichita may stay dry through much of the day while the sun is up. This is also where there will be a brief wintry mix before a quick switch to snow after sundown.

Moisture will mainly be in the form of snow through the night. Snow will begin to taper to the west during the overnight.

There could still be some leftovers between Central and Eastern Kansas through mid morning Thursday but most of the snow will wrap up from there.

When it comes to our temperatures, a gusty northerly breeze will mean a colder day for many of us. Highs will range from the 20s to the 40s.

It will not take too long before we warm back up and this will happen just in time for the weekend with highs as warm as the 50s and 60s. Unsettled conditions look to return the early to middle part of next week with rain and snow being possible. There is still time for the track and timing to change so be sure to get the latest updates from the Storm Track 3 Weather Team.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain and snow. Hi: 48 Wind: N/NE 10-25

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy. 80% chance of snow. Lo: 18 Wind: N/NW 15-25

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of snow. Hi: 32 Wind: NW 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 16 Wind: NW/SW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 49 Lo: 27 Mostly sunny.

Sat: Hi: 55 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 62 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 57 Lo: 30 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 55 Lo: 32 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 59 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, windy.

