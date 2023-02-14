Big Ten Basketball: Rutgers vs Nebraska prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

Rutgers men’s basketball (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten) will face Nebraska (12-14, 5-10 Big Ten) on Tuesday night looking to snap their two-game losing streak.

They have a favorable matchup in Nebraska, who has struggled with the season winding down. While the 2022-2023 campaign has yet to go as planned for the Cornhuskers, they will be motivated to prove themselves against one of the best teams in the conference. This game should be full of fireworks early on.

If the Rutgers offense can put the pressure on early, it will be a short night for Nebraska. In their last two games, the Scarlet Knights have failed to pass the sixty-point mark and gone 0-2. That will be key for Nebraska as they look to stun the Rutgers faithful.

To help you prepare for the game and make smart decisions, here are the latest details from Tipico Sportsbook .

The game starts at 8:00 p.m. ET can be seen on the Big Ten Network .

Recent history

On Tuesday night, Nebraska and Rutgers will meet for the first time this season. During the 2021-2022 campaign, Nebraska won the season series 1-0 with a 72-51 victory on March first. As the Scarlet Knights look for redemption, they will need a much better showing offensively. Last year against Nebraska, Clifford Omoruyi and Caleb McConnell scored a combined six points.

Injury Report

Rutgers: No injuries reported. Nebraska: Emmanuel Bandoumel (out for season, knee), Juwan Gary (out for season, shoulder), Quaran McPherson (out for season, knee).

Players to Watch

Caleb McConnell: Entering this game, McConnell will be highly motivated. Last season against Nebraska, the Jacksonville native scored one point in 21 minutes of action and only had three rebounds. He has been more efficient offensively during the 2022-2023 campaign, and Rutgers will need that version of McConnell on Tuesday. Derrick Walker: So far this season, Walker has been the Cornhuskers' leader on both ends of the court. Walker leads Nebraska in points, rebounds, and blocks per game. When he is at his best, the Kansas City native affects the game in various ways. He will be heavily relied on in this Big Ten matchup.

Advice and Prediction

Take Rutgers in this one. So far this season, Nebraska has struggled in conference play. In their last six games against Big Ten teams, the Cornhuskers have gone 2-4 and lost four straight games on the road. This game represents a perfect chance for Rutgers to get back on track after losing their last two games against Illinois and Indiana.

Keys to victory

For Rutgers, the key to victory will be executing offensively. So far this season Nebraska has struggled on the road and against Big Ten teams. That will give a highly motivated Rutgers team the advantage. In this one, Nebraska will have a small margin for error and will need to have one of their best games of the season to top Rutgers.

