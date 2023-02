cwbchicago.com

DUI driver slammed into a car at 107 mph, killing 2 and injuring 5, prosecutors say. By CWBChicago, 11 days ago

Chicago — A heavily-intoxicated man, driving with a gun on his lap, slammed into another car at over 100 mph, killing two women and injuring ...