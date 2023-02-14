Open in App
Elizabeth, NJ
Crash Closes Portion Of NJ Turnpike In Elizabeth

By Cecilia Levine,

9 days ago
NJ Turnpike crash Photo Credit: 511nj.org

Twenty-five people were hospitalized in a crash involving a New Jersey Transit bus on the New Jersey Turnpike early Tuesday, Feb. 14, authorities said.

A No. 139 line bus fro Lakewood was heading to Port Authority with 29 customers on board when it was involved in a collision with a Mack and a Freightliner around 7:30 a.m. near Interchange 13 in Elizabeth, NJT officials said.

The 25 occupants transported to area hospitals suffered non life-threatening injuries while four refused medical attention.

No further details were available.

