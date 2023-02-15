EDITIORIAL: Tax break is purely about community safety

PHOTOGRAPHER: Daniel Fitzsimmons A member of the Hagaman Volunteer Fire Department pours water onto a structure at Adirondack Mechanical Plumbing & Heating.

Imagine standing on your front lawn watching your house burn down, or standing in your living room watching a loved one in desperate need of medical attention. Imagine waiting to hear the siren from a fire truck or ambulance getting louder as it rushes to your home.

Then imagine never hearing that sound. Imagine no one ever shows up.

If that reads a bit overly dramatic, then you’ve got nothing to worry about when it comes to recruiting and retaining volunteer firefighters and ambulance crews in your community.

But considering that 80% to 90% of all emergency calls in New York state are handled by volunteers, and given that over the last two decades the number of volunteer firefighters and EMS workers in the state has declined by 33% — from 120,000 two decades ago to around 80,000 today — you may not always have the luxury of such certainty when you call 9-1-1.

Municipalities across the state for years have had trouble recruiting and retaining volunteer emergency responders. Large time commitments in training and service have significantly contributed to the dwindling numbers, to the point where some communities are desperate to find ways to staff fire and EMS stations.

One recruitment tool that’s growing in popularity is property tax breaks for these volunteers.

In December, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill (A10155A/S9131) that allows municipalities, school districts and fire districts to offer tax breaks of up to 10% to volunteer firefighters and EMS workers with at least two to five years of service. The responder must live in the community they serve, and the eligible property must be used exclusively for residential purposes to qualify for the full 10% (with the amount prorated for mixed-use property).

Local governments also may offer a lifetime tax exemption for volunteers with at least 20 years of service, as long as the individuals maintain their primary residence in the area served.

Already several communities and counties in the state have jumped to offer the exemption. Last week, Tompkins County unanimously approved the exemption. Putnam County approved one three weeks ago. Two weeks ago, the Bethlehem school district became one of the first school districts in the state to approve the exemption. Rensselaer County is considering it, as are other municipalities, counties and school districts.

Clifton Park is among the first local communities to consider a similar proposal.

This isn’t some kind of charity or tax giveaway. It’s purely about community safety.

The tax break is a tool to address an urgent shortage in emergency responders by offering individuals a financial incentive to put in the time, effort and expense necessary to train and serve as a volunteer firefighter or EMS worker.

If communities don’t do something, that ‘overly dramatic’ scenario we outlined above could become a reality in too many communities.

Local governments and school districts should weigh the benefits of having these volunteers available in an emergency against the relatively small cost of the tax break, and take advantage of this opportunity to offer it.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe