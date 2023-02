nulltx.com

Bitcoin Price Analysis & Prediction (Feb 14th) – BTC Volatility Drops Ahead CPI Release, Down 6% in a Week By Michael Fasogbon, 13 days ago

By Michael Fasogbon, 13 days ago

After Bitcoin rallied by over 50% in the past month, it took a break and made a significant downturn. The price plunged sharply to a ...