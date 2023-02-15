Mayor Adams May Allow Some City Employees To Work From Home

Mayor Adams says New York City needs to become more attractive for prospective employees and that could mean allowing some to work from home.

After previously dismissing the idea of remote working, the mayor now admits he’s open to it. But he said they have to find a way to compensate workers who can’t do their job from home.

“How do we make sure that we don't create a two-tier system where some can work from home and others cannot?” Adams asked.

The mayor specifically noted school crossing guards, nurses, doctors and police officers who have to be physically present every day. Adams has asked his agencies to come up with a plan.

“So we want as a team to say, how do I look out for my fellow civil servant to say you have to come in, so how do we compensate you in some way?” he asked.

Photo Credit: Getty Images