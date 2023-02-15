Check the yardage book: Riviera Country Club for the 2023 Genesis Invitational on the PGA Tour

No. 10 at Riviera Country Club (Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California – one of the highest-ranked courses on the PGA Tour schedule each season – was designed by George C. Thomas and William P. Bell and opened in 1927. It hosts the 2023 Genesis Invitational this week, the 60th time the tournament has been at the course near Los Angeles.

Riviera will play to 7,322 yards with a par of 71 for the Genesis Invitational.

The layout ranks No. 4 in California on Golfweek’s Best list of private courses in each state, and it’s No. 18 among all classic courses built before 1960 in the U.S.

Besides hosting the Tour each year, Riviera will be the site of the 2026 U.S. Women’s Open and the 2028 Olympic Golf competition. It was home to the 1948 U.S. Open won by Ben Hogan as well as the 1983 PGA Championship (Hal Sutton), the 1995 PGA Championship (Steve Elkington) and the 1998 U.S. Senior Open (Hale Irwin).

Thanks to yardage books provided by StrackaLine – the maker of detailed yardage books for thousands of courses around the world – we can see exactly the challenges the pros face this week at Riviera.

The StrackaLine yardage book for Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, site of the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational (Courtesy of StrackaLine)

