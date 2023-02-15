Open in App
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Pepsi and Peeps bring back ‘pillow-soft marshmallow cola’ flavor, this time for all to try

By Kaylee FullerJeremy Tanner,

13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oj4iz_0ko4HUQ700

(WHTM) – Pepsi has collaborated with the marshmallow candy Peeps again, but this time, you’ll be able to find the unique soda flavor in stores nationwide.

The original collaboration took place back in 2021, however, Pepsi fans could only gain access to the marshmallow flavored cola through contests run by Pepsi at the time. According to Pepsi, people were selling the soda for hundreds of dollars on the secondary market.

This year, the drink will be available for all to buy at retailers nationwide.

The soda will have a “pillowy-soft marshmallow cola flavor – paired with the instantly recognizable Peeps inspired design in vibrant yellow packaging,” according to Pepsi.

“The collaboration is truly unparalleled – a delicious and refreshing treat, celebrated by two loyal fanbases, that brings unapologetic enjoyment to Pepsi and Peeps lovers all over the country,” said Katelyn Meola, Pepsi brand marketing director, in a news release. “Since only a few fans were able to get their hands on the coveted cans last time, we’re thrilled to give everyone across the country the chance to indulge in Pepsi x Peeps this time around.”

Response to news of the sugary combo poured forth on Twitter Tuesday in a mixture of review videos, memes and emojis.

They say there’s no such thing as bad publicity, which is a good thing for Pepsi and Peeps since the general tone on Twitter was more stomach-churn and less celebration Tuesday.

The reviews weren’t all negative, however, with one person claiming the drink tastes “like pancake syrup” and another tweeting “I must have this.”

You will be able to purchase the marshmallow cola in mini-can multipacks and 20-ounce bottles.

The so-called “Father of Peeps,” Ira “Bob” Born, died in late January at the age of 98. Born led the Pennsylvania-based candy company his father started, Just Born Quality Confections, for much of his life.

Among other products, Just Born makes roughly 2 billion Peeps each year, according to the Associated Press.

