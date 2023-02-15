Open in App
‘The time is right’: Moment Nicola Sturgeon resigns as SNP leader

By Oliver Browning,

11 days ago

Nicola Sturgeon has resigned as Scotland ’s first minister after more than eight years in the role, saying that she “instinctively” knows “the time is right” to go.

The Scottish National Party leader made the announcement at a news conference in Edinburgh on Wednesday, confirming she will remain in office until her replacement is selected.

“In my head, and in my heart, I know that time is now, it is right for me, my party and my country,” Ms Sturgeon said of her resignation.

She has been Scotland’s first minister since November 2014.

