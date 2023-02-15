Open in App
Covington, VA
Virginian Review

City of Covington Closing for President’s Day and Refuse Information

By Virginian Review Staff,

11 days ago

City of Covington Public Notice CITY OF COVINGTON CITY CLOSING FOR PRESIDENTS DAY & REFUSE INFORMATION: City of Covington offices will be closed on Monday, February 20, 2023, in observance of President’s Day. The Refuse Collection for Monday, February 20, 2023, will be collected on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. PETERS MOUNTAIN LANDFILL AND STATE OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED ON MONDAY, FEBRUARY 20, 2023. All offices will reopen on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Please direct any questions, comments, or concerns that you may have to the City Manag

