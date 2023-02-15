Echoes of the Past: The Knee of Knowledge

February 15, 1932

91 Years Ago

The Knee Of Knowledge

"Cribbing" in school exams isn't quite ladylike, but it is a great help in acquiring high ratings, according to Boston co-eds. Photo below demonstrates how the wearing of openwork stockings helps a little girl to gather in the points- without the tedium of study. It is claimed the scheme originated in Chicago and was discovered when a Northwestern University professor noticed that students who were not particularly brilliant before exams passed with excellent marks.

February 15, 1962

61 Years Ago

School In Falling Spring Hit By Influenza Virus; Boiling Spring Improves

The influenza virus has shown signs of moving on from the Boiling Spring District of the county, where it affected nearly a third of the school enrollment two weeks ago to the Falling Spring District if attendance figures for the next few days are an indicator. According to County School Superintendent Walter L. Hodnett about 15 percent of the students in the Falling Spring area have been absent during the past few days.

February 15, 1987

36 Years Ago

Blues' Big Man Sinks Bath Chargers

Wayne Carter came as advertised Friday tossing in 31 points to pace Parry McCluer to an expected 79-65 victory, but give Bath County an "A" for trying. Any suspense about the eventual outcome was gone by the 5:57 mark of the opening period when a field goal by David Giese staked the Blues to an 8-6 lead. Bath managed to keep the score respectable thanks to Bruce Gentry, who poured in 10 of his career-high 22 points in the second period when the Chargers matched the Blues' output 19-19.

February 15, 2012

11 Years Ago

C.F. Council Seeking Help From County

Clifton Forge officials are still hoping that Alleghany County will bring the town some relief in lowering its payment on a new wastewater treatment plant. Meeting Tuesday night at the public library, members of Clifton Forge Town Council re-emphasized that they are waiting to hear from the Alleghany County Board of Supervisors.

