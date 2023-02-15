Open in App
Chicago, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Windy Wednesday, snow on the way

By Ed Curran,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DJLIi_0ko3pImy00

Chicago First Alert Weather: Windy Wednesday, snow on the way 02:57

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Snow is on the way.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for our entire area until noon Wednesday with gusts near 50 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gULDw_0ko3pImy00

Temperatures will be back in the 30s.

A Winter Storm Watch kicks in late tonight through Thursday evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NH02L_0ko3pImy00

Rain arrives late Wednesday and Thursday sees rain mixing with sleet and snow, turning to all snow. There can be a possible accumulation of 2-4" in the O'Hare area with more to the north and less to the South.

By Saturday, temperatures return to the mid 40s.

