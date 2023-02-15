Highlights & Recap: Syracuse Tops NC State

The Orange improve to 9-6 in the ACC after a huge 75-72 win over #23 NC State. This win was a stark contrast to the few close games against top opponents that earlier this season where Syracuse suffered defeat in the final moments.

Coach Jim Boeheim said that the difference between this game and the others was the way the team was able to play all the way until the end.

“We made a couple of plays right at the end that made the difference,” Coach said.

If you saw the first 10 minutes of this game you would not have believed the Orange pulled out a win as Syracuse struggled to rebound and score. That led to some easy buckets for NC State in transition and on second chance opportunities.

Midway through the first half, something clicked with Syracuse and they struck back to take control before halftime. After back to back dunks for the Orange, Syracuse led 35-31 at halftime and reignited the energy in the Dome.

The second half was a lot of back and forth action between the two teams. Judah Mintz showed that although he is a freshman, he is capable of playing well in high stress games. He supported the Orange with 16 points after halftime alongside Edwards who had 13 points in the second half. They combined for 38 total in the game.

Emotions were high in the last two minutes of the game as the refs called a charge against DJ Burns and another foul on NC State.

NC State Coach Kevin Keatts said after the game his initial thought was that “the game should be won on the floor by the players. It was tough for me because at the end of the game I thought we had five calls that went completely against us. Not to take away from Syracuse, they won, it has nothing to do with that.”

All five of Syracuse’s starters had 10 or more points, with Freshman Judah Mintz leading the pack with 20 points. Mintz had a great game offensively and Coach Boeheim said that Mintz “has been really good towards the end of games when they need him.”

Jesse Edwards proved that he was a threat under the basket even against a talented player like DJ Burns. Edwards had 18 points and 16 rebounds in addition to attempting and making his first 3-point shot. Prior to this game he was second in the ACC, averaging 10.2 rebounds per game and after this matchup, there is no doubt he will take that first spot over Armando Bacot from UNC.

Syracuse will play against Duke on Saturday at 6 pm at the JMA Wireless Dome.

