Alabama Injury Report

Tennessee reveals that two of their starters will be game-time decisions prior to the Vols matchup with Alabama on Wednesday.

The Volunteers have an interesting predicament, with two of their starters possibly not playing Wednesday night. Josiah-Jordan James and Julian Phillips both are suffering from injuries in previous games.

James had a left ankle sprain in the loss to Vanderbilt. He did not play against Missouri. Phillips favored a hip flexor strain he got on Friday before the game against Missouri. He played in the game against the Tigers in the first half. However, he did not make an appearance in the second half. He finished with 4 points and two offensive rebounds.

James had an offseason knee procedure which kept him sidelined for eight games at the beginning of the season. In the 16 games he has played this season, he has averaged 9.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game .

Phillips was a five-star freshman with some bright sparks in games he played this season. This includes an 18-point performance over Mississippi State and a 25-point performance earlier in the season against Southern Cal in the Bahamas. He is averaging 9.0 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. He has not missed a game this season. Head coach Rick Barnes on the status of his two starters, "Let them try to get as healed as they possibly can. If not, whatever we have, we've got to go play."

