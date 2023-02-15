Open in App
Washington, DC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking Commanders' top offensive coordinator options

By Bryan Manning,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Irgzh_0ko3WZj000

The dust appears to have settled on the Washington Commanders and their search for an offensive coordinator. Head coach Ron Rivera made his rounds at Radio Row during Super Bowl week last week and envisioned his search for an offensive coordinator wrapping up soon.

The Commanders fired Scott Turner on Jan. 10 and have interviewed seven known candidates since that time. Washington waited until after the Super Bowl to interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator, something Rivera openly acknowledged. While Washington has reached out for an interview with Bieniemy, it’s unknown when that interview will take place.

One of the candidates, Charles London, took a new job with the Titans. Two of the other candidates, Eric Studesville and Thomas Brown, don’t appear to be top contenders. That leaves us with four remaining options.

We rank each of those options for Washington. We consider cost, style of offense and fan reaction in our rankings.

4. Pat Shurmur

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bhsOz_0ko3WZj000
New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Pat Shurmur isn’t a terrible coach. He was the first to interview for this position and has a relationship with Rivera dating back to their days on Andy Reid’s Philadelphia staff. Shurmur is a two-time former head coach and has been a coordinator for multiple teams. He’s had success working with young quarterbacks and his best work came with Case Keenum and the Vikings in 2017.

Shurmur was out of the NFL in 2022. Perhaps that gave him a chance to evaluate every team and himself as a coach. Shurmur wouldn’t be a bad hire for Washington, but he also wouldn’t inspire a ton of hope. The Commanders could run a competent offense with Shurmur, but would he tailor an offense around Sam Howell that featured a lot of RPOs?

3. Ken Zampese

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O2rk1_0ko3WZj000
Washington Commanders quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Ken Zampese has been Washington’s QB coach since 2020. He worked with Howell last season and is supposedly a big fan. That’s an advantage for Zampese. Would he keep Turner’s offense in place? Turner’s issue wasn’t always the plays or the design of the offense; it was the play-calling and the flow of the game. Zampese has been an offensive coordinator one time for two seasons. It didn’t go great, but he didn’t have much to work with.

There’s also the ownership factor. Promoting Zampese is the cheapest option. Dan Snyder, who has the team up for sale, may not approve of Rivera spending big on one of the top two candidates. Zampese is likely the safest option for a number of reasons. It wouldn’t inspire fans, who would view the entire search process as pointless if you went this long and just promoted Zampese.

2. Greg Roman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dYMYz_0ko3WZj000
Offensive coordinator Greg Roman. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Greg Roman is an underrated coach. He’s been an offensive coordinator for three NFL teams for a total of 10 seasons. Roman’s offenses almost always finish among the best in rushing offense. Roman has a strong history of working with dual-threat quarterbacks. He’s done excellent work with Colin Kaepernick, Tyrod Taylor and Lamar Jackson. He also played a role in resurrecting Alex Smith’s career with the 49ers in 2011.

The knock on Roman is an overly simplistic pass offense. However, he’s never had wide receivers like he’d have in Washington. He’d give Rivera and the Commanders a legit ground game on day one. Rivera needs to find the truth about Roman and the passing game. Are the complaints more due to a lack of receiver talent in his three previous stops?

He’d undoubtedly design a QB-friendly offense for Sam Howell, which should be considered. Many fans may grumble but only because of what they read on social media. Roman can coach. Are there concerns? Sure, but it’s up to Rivera to cut through the noise and find the truth.

One concern is he made $3.5 million last season. It’s hard to believe he’d get that right now in Washington.

1. Eric Bieniemy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PqNKa_0ko3WZj000
Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy talks with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15). Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Why would Eric Bieniemy leave the Kansas City Chiefs? Well, there are multiple answers to that question. Firstly, to get out from the shadow of legendary head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Bieniemy was KC’s offensive coordinator for five seasons, reaching three Super Bowls and winning two. What else can he prove there?

Bieniemy certainly deserves an opportunity to be a head coach. There have been rumors about why he hasn’t received that opportunity that we aren’t getting into here. He’s earned the chance. Many believe him leaving the Chiefs, designing his own offense, and calling plays will give him more exposure to prove himself.

While Washington is far from a perfect situation, the short-term nature could play in Bieniemy’s favor. Rivera is on the hot seat entering 2023. There will likely be a new owner. Therefore, Bieniemy may not only be auditioning for other NFL teams as a head coach but potentially in Washington, too. The Commanders have skill talent. If Bieniemy could design a winning offense around Howell, there would be no denying him in 2024.

He will likely be costly. Bieniemy would excite a good portion of the fan base. Results matter, and Bieniemy has the results on his side. We should know soon if Bieniemy is even interested in this opportunity.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Washington, DC newsLocal Washington, DC
Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney says Eric Bieniemy made a difference in his game
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bengals land 4 players in PFF's top 101 players of 2022
Cincinnati, OH20 hours ago
CBS Sports names top landing spots for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Taylor Lewan mentions Bengals as he heads to free agency
Cincinnati, OH2 hours ago
Former NFL QB ranks Mac Jones near the bottom of all 32 starters
Montgomery, AL1 hour ago
New report about Russell Wilson validates Pete Carroll's wristband comments
Denver, CO1 day ago
The Seahawks' Quandre Diggs abandoned all subtlety about reuniting with Bobby Wagner with 1 picture
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Khalil Shakir working out with former Bills WR Eric Moulds
Buffalo, NY1 hour ago
Bengals WR Tee Higgins ranked as one of NFL's best WRs vs. single coverage
Cincinnati, OH3 hours ago
ESPN suggests a certain job could entice Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline to leave
Columbus, OH17 hours ago
Texans can wait until Round 3 to address cornerback in 2023 NFL draft
Houston, TX1 hour ago
Alabama lands in top-five for 2024 CB Aaron Butler
Calabasas, CA2 hours ago
Cowboys 2023 position preview: What to do with in-house RB options
Dallas, TX2 hours ago
Jessie Bates goes to Falcons in PFF free agency predictions
Atlanta, GA3 hours ago
Vikings select aggressive cornerback in Falcons Wire mock
Minneapolis, MN3 hours ago
Bengals' list of dead cap hits on 2023 cap space
Cincinnati, OH3 hours ago
Could Chris Godwin become a trade target for Giants?
Tampa, FL4 hours ago
Comparing the Steelers picks in CBS Sports mock drafts
Pittsburgh, PA2 hours ago
Picking dream free agent signings for the Packers
Green Bay, WI1 hour ago
RGIII predicts Stetson Bennett to Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Daniel Jeremiah advises Colts to trade up for a QB
Indianapolis, IN3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy