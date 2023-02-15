Former Gamecock Chris Lammons Finds New Home

Former South Carolina corner Chris Lammons has been claimed off waivers by the Super Bowl champion Cincinnati Bengals.

The Cincinnati Bengals have claimed corner Chris Lammons off waivers from the Chiefs. The former Gamecock standout had a key special teams role with the Kansas City Chiefs as a gunner. He was up for Pro Bowl honors this past year for his impact on the team. He was also a part of both Super Bowl teams for the Chiefs. Although he didn't make the Super Bowl roster this year, he will still get a ring for all his play this past year.

It was announced in January that they had a deal, but it couldn't officially be announced until February 13. Lammons is also starting to develop into an NFL cornerback in the very little time he plays as a defensive back. He should show flashes of his potential and playmaking ability, as we saw during his time at South Carolina.

The Bengals have been known as a team that can help young players find an even bigger role than they had on previous teams. One of Chris's former teammates at Carolina is currently the Bengals' starting tight end. Chris has had a very good season, has the most targets of his career, the second-most yardage, and is finally the number one guy at his position. He's looking to improve on himself from last season and looks to be the guy for them moving forward.

