"Be a f***ing agent Mike” - Paolo Banchero discusses how locked in Mike Miller was on draft night

Paolo Banchero recently gave insight into the biggest night of his life alongside his agent Mike Miller.

Mike Miller, Paolo Banchero © Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero recently revisited his draft night experience and recalled how locked in his agent Mike Miller was during the process.

Banchero was selected with the first overall pick in the 2022 draft, and before his name was called by NBA commissioner Adam Silver , his agent Mike Miller was laser focused and delivered the news in dramatic fashion. Banchero talked about it during his appearance on J.J. Redick's podcast.

“So we go out to the introduction and I sit down at my table, and then Mike Miller, my agent’s there and he’s like, ‘We got action, be ready.’ You know how Mike is. So time keeps ticking, Mike’s working on his phone. He’s over there next to me; he’s talking to himself; he’s locked in. I’m laughing, but Mike’s over there talking to himself, saying, ‘Come on, Mike, be a f*cking agent Mike,'" Banchero said .

"He’s on the phone, he’s working and this is crazy. Woj put out a tweet that the Magic were set on me, then here comes Mike, he slams down the phone in front of me with a text from the Magic front office saying ‘Paolo’s the pick,'" he added.

Miller has been there before

Luckily for Banchero, Miller is a former player himself who went through the same process back in 2000.

Coincidentally, he was also selected by the Magic but was taken fifth overall. Miller went on to have an admirable career, collecting two championship rings for the Miami Heat and establishing himself as one of the premier three-point specialists in the league.

In a similar fashion, Banchero has hit the ground running in his rookie season, putting up historic numbers for a player in his first campaign.

The Magic struck gold

Currently averaging 19.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game, the six-foot-10 forward has taken the reins as the franchise cornerstone on a roster that boasts an impressive young core.

Despite being a rookie, Banchero’s game is mature, highlighted by the fact he’s leading the team in scoring at just 20 years old.

Looking back now, it seems like the Magic made the right decision when sending Mike Miller that text on draft night. They choose a player that is not only justifying their selection but could turn out to be a truly generational talent.