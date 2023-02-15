Open in App
Orlando, FL
See more from this location?
BasketballNetwork.net

"Be a f***ing agent Mike” - Paolo Banchero discusses how locked in Mike Miller was on draft night

By Damien Peters,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15xwhk_0ko3V15000

Paolo Banchero recently gave insight into the biggest night of his life alongside his agent Mike Miller.

Mike Miller, Paolo Banchero

© Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero recently revisited his draft night experience and recalled how locked in his agent Mike Miller was during the process.

Banchero was selected with the first overall pick in the 2022 draft, and before his name was called by NBA commissioner Adam Silver , his agent Mike Miller was laser focused and delivered the news in dramatic fashion. Banchero talked about it during his appearance on J.J. Redick's podcast.

“So we go out to the introduction and I sit down at my table, and then Mike Miller, my agent’s there and he’s like, ‘We got action, be ready.’ You know how Mike is. So time keeps ticking, Mike’s working on his phone. He’s over there next to me; he’s talking to himself; he’s locked in. I’m laughing, but Mike’s over there talking to himself, saying, ‘Come on, Mike, be a f*cking agent Mike,'" Banchero said .

"He’s on the phone, he’s working and this is crazy. Woj put out a tweet that the Magic were set on me, then here comes Mike, he slams down the phone in front of me with a text from the Magic front office saying ‘Paolo’s the pick,'" he added.

Miller has been there before

Luckily for Banchero, Miller is a former player himself who went through the same process back in 2000.

Coincidentally, he was also selected by the Magic but was taken fifth overall. Miller went on to have an admirable career, collecting two championship rings for the Miami Heat and establishing himself as one of the premier three-point specialists in the league.

In a similar fashion, Banchero has hit the ground running in his rookie season, putting up historic numbers for a player in his first campaign.

The Magic struck gold

Currently averaging 19.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game, the six-foot-10 forward has taken the reins as the franchise cornerstone on a roster that boasts an impressive young core.

Despite being a rookie, Banchero’s game is mature, highlighted by the fact he’s leading the team in scoring at just 20 years old.

Looking back now, it seems like the Magic made the right decision when sending Mike Miller that text on draft night. They choose a player that is not only justifying their selection but could turn out to be a truly generational talent.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Karl Malone speaks on the vicious hit he gave Isiah Thomas that required him to get 40 stitches - "I meant to hit you, but I didn't mean to do that"
Detroit, MI2 days ago
“He is the most unguardable player in the NBA” - Charles Barkley urges Joel Embiid to stay dominant to give the 76ers a shot at contending
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
"They basically cleared house" — Isaiah Thomas' honest thoughts on being traded after playing just 15 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Isiah Thomas explains why Bill Laimbeer has never been a head coach in the NBA - “He never left what we was all about in Detroit”
Detroit, MI17 hours ago
Jarrett Allen's hilarious response to Kevin Love's buyout request - "I was told he was going for milk and cigarettes, and he never came back"
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
What Kevin McHale thought after Frank Layden said that the Jazz were not drafting him: “Thank Goodness!”
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
“He's going to be angry and it's going to be fun to watch” - Charles Barkley is excited for Russell Westbrook's revenge campaign with the Clippers
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
“It's insane, man” - Deandre Ayton in awe of Phoenix Suns' potential after their first practice with Kevin Durant
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
“People think I'm crazy” - Michael Malone lists the similarities between LeBron James and Nikola Jokic
Denver, CO1 hour ago
The Boston Celtics duo continues to dominate as they near historical record that was set by Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal
Boston, MA12 hours ago
Anthony Davis shades Russell Westbrook when discussing the lack of tension on the Los Angeles Lakers after the trade deadline - "When you're winning basketball games, it's always fun"
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
"Never get nervous" - Jayson Tatum delivers honest message after knocking game-winning dagger to beat Sixers
Boston, MA1 hour ago
Spencer Dinwiddie addresses Brooklyn Nets’ lack of star power on crunch-time possessions by claiming he has the most game-winners in the league
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
“Two black coaches have been fired” - Stephen A. Smith blasts Trae Young after Hawks fire Nate McMillan
Atlanta, GA5 hours ago
“Give me a steady energizer bunny at the point guard spot” - Stephen A. Smith won’t be surprised if the LA Clippers make the NBA Finals with Russell Westbrook
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
“Less smiles, more seriousness” - Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton on the positive impact of Kevin Durant’s arrival
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
The chatter was ‘have you heard of this kid named LeBron James?’” - Paul Pierce remembers the first time he heard about LeBron James
Boston, MA18 hours ago
“The franchise value of the team that lands them will skyrocket” - Industry expert predicts the outcome if a team gets LeBron and Bronny James
Los Angeles, CA6 hours ago
“He knew he was destined for greatness” - Joakim Noah recalls the exact moment he realized Derrick Rose was special
Chicago, IL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy