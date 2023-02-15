Carrie Underwood Adopts Rescue Puppy While on Tour in North Carolina

Country music star Carrie Underwood has a new fur baby to care for. The 39-year-old Grammy Award-winner recently welcomed a puppy into her life and shared the news with her 12.2 million followers on Instagram .

Carrie Underwood Adopts Puppy From North Carolina Rescue

On Feb. 13, the musical artist posted a carousel of pics of an adorable puppy to her Instagram account. The canine hails from North Carolina’s Pawsitive Impact NC Dog Rescue .

“Meet Charlotte ‘Charlie’ Nilla Fisher…newest member of the family!” the celeb exclaimed in the caption of the post.

Underwood went on to explain that while on tour in Charlotte, staff from Pawsitive Impact NC Dog Rescue, a foster-based rescue organization , brought some puppies “to make us all smile” to the venue where she was playing a show.

“We had been looking for the right pup for our family for a while, and she seemed just too good to be true!” the musician shared.

Full House

Charlie has joined a family that includes Underwood’s husband, Mike Fisher, and their sons, 7-year-old Isaiah Michael and 4-year-old Jacob Bryan. The family also has two other dogs, named Penny and Zero.

Underwood reported that Charlie is now “happy at home playing with her boys…and Penny and Zero have responded well and are getting to know their new sister…”

Charlie’s adoption follows the death of Underwood’s dog, Ace, last April. In an Instagram tribute, Underwood wrote, “Last night my sweet Ace left this world…he will forever live on in our hearts and be forever missed. He was there for me when I was on my own trying to figure out life when it was at its craziest! He was with me through 3 houses, 6 tours, and 2 kids…always ready to snuggle and play…through all the highs and lows.”



“He was a true friend and a good boy till the very end,” she wrote. “I love you, sweet Ace…see you on the other side…”

