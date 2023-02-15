New Bosque County caregiver support group forming News Staff Wed, 02/15/2023 - 05:23 Image Body

A new caregiver support group is forming in Bosque County for families of people dealing with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.

Participants can confidentially meet to share their concerns, support each other, and learn ways to cope with challenges associated with long-term caregiving. All support groups are facilitated by trained individuals.

If you are interested in joining a group in Bosque County, contact Christine Schroeder-Morren, Education & Family Care Specialist, Alzheimer’s Association Waco Regional Office, by phone at (254) 232-4449 or via email at cschroedermorren@alz.org.

The Alzheimer’s Association is a notfor- profit 501(c)(3) organization that leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support.”