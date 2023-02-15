Greenes join American Angus Association News Staff Wed, 02/15/2023 - 05:23 Image Body

Adam and Courtney Greene of Iredell recently became new members of the American Angus Association.

The announcement came from Mark McCully, CEO of the national breed organization headquartered in Saint Joseph, Missouri.

The American Angus Association –with more than 22,000 active adult and junior members– is the largest beef breedassociationintheworld. Its computerized records include detailed information on over 19 million registered Angus.

TheAAArecords ancestral information and keeps production records and genomic data on individual animals to develop industryleading selection tools for its members.