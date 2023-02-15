Former Clifton police officer arrested on new charges News Staff Wed, 02/15/2023 - 05:23 Image Body

Local and county law enforcement arrested a former Clifton police officer on Thursday, February 9.

Vincent Megason was taken into custody at his residence in Clifton without incident at around 7:45 p.m., according to a press release from the Clifton Police Department.

The Clifton Police Department obtained arrest warrants for Megason for the charges of Deadly Conduct and Endangering a Child, the release said.

As of Friday morning, February 10, bond has been denied Megason on both of these charges, the release said.

“These charges are unrelated to his previous charges,” Clifton Police Chief Chris Blanton said in the release. “Clifton PD received a complaint of allegations that led to the arrest warrants.”

Chief Blanton said in the press release that he contacted the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office and the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office fugitive task force to assist with the arrest.

The chief praised the work of the sheriff’s offices in Bosque County and McLennan County.

“I would like to thank Sheriff Trace Hendricks and his staff as well as the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with this incident,” the chief said.

Chief Blanton added, “I would also ask that the public respect the privacy of the Megason family as they deal with these incidents.”

Megason is presumed innocent until a court of law finds him to be guilty, the press release noted.

In 2021, Megason was previously arrested by a Texas Ranger and BCSO investigator and charged with fraud, a felony of the third degree. When Megason was formally charged, he was immediately terminated from the Clifton police department.