Gardner named to Samford’s Dean’s List

John Gardner of Clifton was among the 2,022 students named to Samford University’s Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework.

The Dean’s List is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.

