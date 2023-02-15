Registration open for county-wide garage sale News Staff Wed, 02/15/2023 - 05:23 Image Body

Registration is open for the Bosque County-Wide Garage Sale set from Friday, March 31, to Sunday, April 2.

Registration forms are available through the Valley Mills Chamber of Commerce.

Residents must provide their contact information along with answers to questions about their sale. The chamber will not share your email address or phone number.

“We only use it to contact you with questions or send you updates about the garage sale,” the chamber said.

A $10 registration fee is required to promote a participant’s sale throughout Texas.

To mail a payment, send to the Valley Mills Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 479, Valley Mills, TX 76689. Make checks payable to the “Valley Mills Chamber of Commerce.”

Other payment options are by credit card and Venmo @VMChamber.

The deadline to register and pay the fee is Monday, March 20, 2023.

Any registration forms received after March 20 will only be included in the online listing.

To register online, visit valleymillschamber.com/ events