CISD trustees extend contracts to superintendent, principals News Staff Wed, 02/15/2023 - 05:23 Image Body

The Clifton Independent School District’s Board of Education recently extended the contact for the superintendent, principals, and directors.

During its meeting on Monday, January 23, the trustees voted 6-1 to extend Supt. Andy Ball’s contract through June 30, 2026.

On the contract extension decision, the trustees who voted for it included Dr. Skylar Bizzell, Matt Domel, Alex Montes, Julie New, Josh Ritzmann, and Dr. Jan Zuehlke. The vote against it came from trustee Courtney Mayfield.

Supt.BalltookoverasCISDsuperintendent in January 2019. At the time, he was given a two-and-a-half-year contract because he started at the mid-year point. In 2020, he was given a three-year contract through June 2023.

Previous to his service as superintendent, Ball served as the principal at the Clifton Middle School for over seven years.

During their meeting on Monday, February 13, the CISD trustees extended the contracts of the three campus principals and the athletic director.

In addition, the trustees renewed the contracts for the curriculum director, technology director, and special education director.

The trustees also changed the ESL director’s contract from 197 days to 207 days, as recommended by Supt. Ball.

The trustees unanimously approved the contract extensions and renewals. with recommendations of the superintendent.

CISD Board President Julie New announced that the future meetings of the trustees will be held in the board room at Clifton Middle School.

The CISD Board of Education normally meets on the third Monday of the month, starting at 6 p.m.

Agenda items are posted at the CISD administration office at least 72 hours prior to each meeting.

Citizens are invited to attend School Board meetings and may address the Board on posted agenda items or on subject matters not posted on the agenda.

Citizens may address the Board during the public comment portion of the Board meeting, if they sign up before the meeting begins or before the public comment portion of the meeting takes place. No presentation shall be allowed to exceed five (5) minutes.