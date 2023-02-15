Kellermans’ retirement celebration to be held at Lewisburg United Methodist Church

LEWISBURG (WVDN)- On Sunday March 12, the community is invited to attend a retirement celebration for Fred and Scarlett Kellerman, the founders of Wellspring of Greenbrier Inc.

For 19 years, the Kellermans have served their community through this ministry by providing multiple services and programs to the homeless/transient, impoverished and underprivileged individuals and families in Greenbrier County.

The community is invited to celebrate them on March 12 from 11a.m.-1 p.m. in the fellowship hall at Lewisburg United Methodist Church.

In lieu of gifts, Wellspring will be accepting donations in honor of Fred and Scarlett Kellerman. Light refreshments will be provided.

For more information, call 304-392-2095.

