Lewisburg Planning Commission to hold public hearing March 2

The Lewisburg Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, March 2, at 7 p.m. at Lewisburg City Hall, 42 Washington Street W.

The in-person meeting is also available via teleconference. For information on how to participate on Zoom, contact Lewisburg City Hall at 304-645-2080 by 4 p.m. on March 2.

Agenda items include a public hearing on a conditional use permit/approval of three-plus bedroom unit for Airbnb, 249 Maple Street and more.

The next regularly scheduled Planning Commission meeting will be held on Thursday, April 6, with a deadline of 12 p.m., March 17.

