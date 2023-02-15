Letter to the Editor: Greenbrier County Democratic Executive Committee states its basic values

Dear Editor,

As Democrats, we live our values every day. We are hardworking people doing our best to support ourselves and our families. You can find us volunteering in our community, working at nonprofits, teaching your children and engaging as members of the business community. We

work daily to improve our lives and the lives of those around us. We work to become better people. Every single day.

Our views come from our basic values, which are listed below. Moving forward, we will use this lens to explain our positions, rejecting the premise that the politics of fear, anger and hostility are at all productive.

The Greenbrier County Democratic Executive Committee is committed to supporting candidates, elected officials, legislation and initiatives that work to better our region and our state for the benefit of all residents. We stand for our people, for our freedoms and for West Virginia.

We believe in the power of our people. We envision a democracy in which each and every eligible West Virginian has the desire and confidence to participate, knowing their voice will be heard and their vote will matter. We know that we stand stronger together.

We believe in freedom. West Virginians should have the right to make their own choices about how they live, as long as they are not infringing on the rights or jeopardizing the safety of others. Mountaineers should always be free.

We believe in West Virginia. We honor the legacy of those who came before us: the hardworking people who came to our state seeking opportunity and independence. We must ensure our state is a place for our children to grow and learn and live as the next generation of West Virginians.

We hope that an understanding of our principles will help promote thought and understanding to create a West Virginia in which we can all be dynamic and thriving citizens.

Sincerely,

The Greenbrier County Democratic Executive Committee

