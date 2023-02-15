"To me, that hurts my soul!" - Jrue Holiday reacts after committing five turnovers in the Milwaukee Bucks win

For Jrue Holiday, securing a victory is more important than personal statistics.

Jrue Holiday came away with a 40-point game on Tuesday night, powering the Milwaukee Bucks to a 131-125 overtime win over the Boston Celtics.

Taking care of the ball

Holiday's output matched a career-high, and he had all the reason to be happy as his scoring outburst allowed the Bucks to stretch their winning streak to 11 and move within a half-game with the Celtics in the Eastern Conference standings. And yet, Holiday was still hard on himself even after the win. The reason? He ended the game with five turnovers.

According to the 32-year-old veteran, the number of turnovers that he is going to have in every game will determine the quality of his performance.

"The only stat I look at is turnovers. That's kind of how I determine if I had a good or bad game. Tonight, what did I have, five turnovers? To me, that hurts my soul," Holiday said .

All about winning

The five turnovers may be too many for the heady guard, but it would be a great injustice to undermine what he did in the hard-earned win. Holiday set a career-high for three-pointers when he converted eight of his 12 attempts from beyond the arc. His last three-pointer with 25 seconds left in the overtime pushed the Bucks ahead for good.

Overall, Holiday shot 13-of-21 from the field and 6-for-6 from the free throw area. He also had five rebounds, seven assists, and three steals in 43 minutes of action.

The 14-year veteran certainly stuffed the stat sheet in helping the Bucks escape the upset-conscious Celtics, who played without Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, and Marcus Smart.

Holiday emphasized that he may come out with eye-popping numbers, or he may struggle heavily in a game, but what matters most to him is for the Bucks to come with the W.

"I don't really, I guess, care for how I'm playing as long as we're winning. For me, as long as we get the win, I'm OK," said Holiday, who is set to appear in his second All-Star Game.