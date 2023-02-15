MARTA to suspend Red Line service south of Medical Center to replace track

MARTA will suspend service on its Red Line south of Medical Center station for track replacement beginning at 9 p.m. Friday.

The suspension will last through Feb. 22. Reduced-frequency service will resume Feb. 23, with full Red Line service restored on Feb. 26.

The Red Line will continue to operate north of Medical Center, and its other lines — including the north-south Gold Line — will not be affected. While Red Line service is disrupted, MARTA will operate free bus shuttles continuously between the Medical Center, Buckhead and Lenox stations.

MARTA also will provide $10 Uber or Lyft vouchers — good for travel to and from the Lindbergh, Medical Center, Buckhead and Lenox stations. The vouchers can be used twice a day. To get a voucher, scan the QR codes at rail stations or visit www.itsmarta.com .

MARTA is spending about $225 million to replace track. The agency says the work will improve safety, reduce train delays and enhance the riding experience for customers.

Credit: Courtesy of MARTA

