The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

MARTA to suspend Red Line service south of Medical Center to replace track

By David Wickert - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ifiJz_0ko3OpnU00

MARTA will suspend service on its Red Line south of Medical Center station for track replacement beginning at 9 p.m. Friday.

The suspension will last through Feb. 22. Reduced-frequency service will resume Feb. 23, with full Red Line service restored on Feb. 26.

The Red Line will continue to operate north of Medical Center, and its other lines — including the north-south Gold Line — will not be affected. While Red Line service is disrupted, MARTA will operate free bus shuttles continuously between the Medical Center, Buckhead and Lenox stations.

MARTA also will provide $10 Uber or Lyft vouchers — good for travel to and from the Lindbergh, Medical Center, Buckhead and Lenox stations. The vouchers can be used twice a day. To get a voucher, scan the QR codes at rail stations or visit www.itsmarta.com .

MARTA is spending about $225 million to replace track. The agency says the work will improve safety, reduce train delays and enhance the riding experience for customers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RGbPT_0ko3OpnU00

Credit: Courtesy of MARTA

