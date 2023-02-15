Open in App
Montgomery, AL
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Fayette County to send recycling waste to Alabama in new partnership

By Leon Stafford - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

11 days ago

Starting March 1, Fayette County will begin sending 20 tons of municipal solid waste every month to a recycling facility in Montgomery, Alabama.

The south metro Atlanta county announced Tuesday that it has entered into an agreement with RePower South to take material collected by Amwaste, which collects waste at Fayette’s transfer station. The change will allow Fayette to increase the weight of materials collected at the waste transfer station and make those collections more marketable.

RePower South transforms waste material into recycled commodities and fuel, Fayette County said. Cardboard, paper, plastic bottles and metal cans are sorted, baled and sold back to the marketplace while non-recyclable papers and plastics are sold as substitute for coal for energy generation.

Under the new agreement, there will be some changes as to what can be recycled. Cardboard and metal will continue to be accepted for recycling, but plastics and paper will not, the county said.

For more information, contact publicworks@fayettecountyga.gov .

