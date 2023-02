RAHWAY, NJ — Beginning February 15, the City of Rahway will offer five dates on which residents can receive free blood pressure screenings. Free monthly screenings will take place from 11 a.m. to noon at the Rahway Senior Center, located at 1306 Esterbrook Ave.

In addition to February 15, subsequent dates include:

March 15

April 19

May 17

June 21

See the attached flyer or visit the City of Rahway website here.

[Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]