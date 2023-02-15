Paging through history Subhead

Hilltop on Main speaks at Meridian chamber’s meeting

Folks page through photo albums and scrapbooks of Hilltop on Main recording to the history of the nursing care facility during a Meridian Chamber of Commerce meeting at the Meridian Senior Center on Thursday, February 9. Nathan Diebenow | Meridian Tribune

Representatives from the Hilltop on Main spoke about their longterm care facility and nursing and rehabilitation services during the Meridian Chamber of Commerce’s monthly meeting on Thursday, February 9.

The skilled nursing facility’s new administrator Dr. Thomas McDowell and business development manager Edith Rojas also expressed intent to participate in more community activities in the future.

Dr. McDowell said he has been in the nursing care business for 30 years. He has been Hilltop’s administrator since September 2022.

“We’ve done very well with our annual state survey,” he said, noting the state survey was performed in October.

Dr. McDowell said the facility houses an independent living wing, which includes meals, laundry, and transport services for residents.

“If you know of anyone who needs a place, we are more than welcome to show them around,” he said.

In addition to long-term care and independent living arrangements, Hilltop offers therapy services including outpatient, occupational, and physical.

“I don’t think any of us are old enough for long-term care.,” he said, jokingly to the chamber’s audience at the Meridian Senior Center.

During a question-and-answer period, Dr. McDowell said that he expects President Biden’s administration to allow the public health emergency order for the COVID-19 pandemic to expire in May 2023.

Dr. McDowell said that Hilltop employs a certified activities director who organizes a range of programs for residents such as arts-and-crafts, movie screenings, book readings, and more.

“She does a lot of conversation with them in small groups, which also involves our rehab team, so it’s constantly keeping them moving,” he said.

“They have at least five scheduled activities throughout the day,” Edith Rojas added.

Once the federal public health emergency order is lifted, the residents’ activities will broaden to areas outside the facility with their van, Dr. McDowell said.

Before meeting with family, friends, and tour guides inside Hilltop on Main, guests should continue to check in at the nursing station before meeting with family and friends inside, he said.

Dr. McDowell said the facility will welcome folks from the local faith community to be volunteers there after May.

The facility currently houses about 36 residents on the nursing care side and two on the independent living side, he said. The nursing side can house 94 residents. The independent living side can house 30 people, he noted.

“Most of our residents are local (from not only Meridian but also Morgan and Cranfills Gap),” Rojas said.

Overall, the facility employs 48 people, McDowell said. The nurses-to-residents ratio is 1-to-20 at the facility. The certified-nursingassistant (CNA)-to-resident ratio is 1-to-15, though the CNAs work as a team of two, not individually with residents, he said.

After their talk, a number of audience members paged through photo albums and scrapbooks recording the history of the family that Dr. McDowell and Rojas shared.