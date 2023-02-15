Nicola Sturgeon announces plan to resign, saying the ‘time is now’ to go

Nicola Sturgeon has announced she will stand down as First Minister of Scotland after eight years.

In a shock announcement, the SNP leader told a press conference on Wednesday that she believes it is the right time to stand aside.

The longest serving – and first female – First Minister said from her residence at Bute House in Edinburgh that she will remain in office while the SNP select her successor.

“Since my very first moments in the job I have believed a part of serving well would be to know almost instinctively when the time is right to make way for someone else,” she said.

“In my head and in my heart I know that time is now. That it’s right for me, for my party and my country.”