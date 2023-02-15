Open in App
Nonorganic (Behavioral) Signs and Their Association With Epidural Corticosteroid Injection Treatment Outcomes and Psychiatric Comorbidity in Cervical Radiculopathy: A Multicenter Study

By Steven P. Cohen, MD,

9 days ago
To determine the association between cervical nonorganic pain signs and epidural corticosteroid injection outcomes and coexisting pain and psychiatric conditions. Seventy-eight patients with cervical radiculopathy...
