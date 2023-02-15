Open in App
Why I Own SoFi Stock

By Zane Fracek and Jason Hall,

Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall breaks down SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) stock and why this financial stock has some considerable advantages. With profitability on the horizon, now could be a great time to give SoFi a closer look.

