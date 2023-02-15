Why I Own SoFi Stock

Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall breaks down SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) stock and why this financial stock has some considerable advantages. With profitability on the horizon, now could be a great time to give SoFi a closer look.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Feb. 13, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 14, 2023.

Jason Hall has positions in SoFi Technologies. Zane Fracek has positions in SoFi Technologies. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Zane Fracek is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.