Kansas City things to do: Feb. 16

At age 73, Bruce Springsteen is still The Boss.

Springsteen and the E Street Band have been touring for nearly 50 years, and they are on the road again with an international slate of concerts this year. The rock ’n’ roll legends will stop at the T-Mobile Center at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18.

As of early this week, a limited supply of tickets ($63.50-$403.50) remained available at t-mobilecenter.com , as did tickets on the secondary market.

More music

▪ Nadia Larcher with Ensemble Iberica, 7 p.m. Feb. 17, 1900 Building ($40). ensembleiberica.org .

▪ Valentines with Park ICM Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17, Graham Tyler Memorial Chapel (free with registration). icm.park.edu .

▪ Filharmonie Brno, 7 p.m. Feb. 18, Kauffman Center ($12.50-$75). hjseries.org .

▪ Emerson Quartet with cellist David Finckel, 8 p.m. Feb. 18, Yardley Hall ($16-$55). chambermusic.org .

▪ Hermon Mehari Quartet 8 p.m. Feb. 18, Folly ($25-$45). follytheater.org .

▪ Pianist Chaeyoung Park, 2 p.m. Feb. 19, Lied Center ($16-$30). lied.ku.edu .

▪ Bach Aria Soloists, Record Revelry, 6 p.m. Feb. 19, Thompson Barn ($40). bachariasoloists.com .

▪ Winterlude: Trent Austin Quartet, 7 p.m. Feb. 19, Polsky Theatre ($17-$35). jccc.edu/midwest-trust-center/events .

Black History Month events

▪ Oscar winner Kevin Willmott will be the keynote speaker at the Black Archives of Mid-America’s annual Black History Month Luncheon at UMKC’s Pierson Auditorium, 11:30 a.m. Feb. 18 (sold out). blackarchives.org .

▪ “Deep Greenwood — Hidden Truth of Black Wall Street,” a fact-based drama about the Black business district in Tulsa, Oklahoma, site of the deadly race massacre of 1921, will be produced at the Music Hall, 7 p.m. Feb. 18 ($49-$84). kcconvention.com .

▪ Friends of Alvin Ailey will present local and national artists in “Setting the Stage: The Moving Story of African American Dance” at the Gem Theater, 7 p.m. Feb. 22 (free). kcfaa.org .

More entertainment

▪ “R&H: Unplugged” at MTH Theater at Crown Center will feature the music of Rodgers and Hart and Rodgers and Hammerstein, opens 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16; runs through March 5 ($35-$59). musictheaterheritage.com .

▪ Devon Carney’s world premiere choreography will accompany Prokofiev’s music as the Kansas City Ballet presents “Cinderella” at the Kauffman Center, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17-18, 2 p.m. Feb. 19, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23-24, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25, 2 p.m. Feb. 26 ($34-$194). kcballet.org .

▪ Comedian/singer Rodney Carrington will perform at the Ameristar, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 17-18 ($65-$87; limited supply). ameristarkansascity.com .

▪ The Royal Comedy tour will bring Joe Clair, Bruce Bruce, Sommore and Lavell Crawford to the Music Hall, 7 p.m. Feb. 19 ($61-$101). kcconvention.com .