Georgia cop hailed hero after saving choking baby, bodycam footage shows

A Georgia cop is being applauded for her heroic efforts in saving a choking baby from dying.

Dramatic body cam footage shows Senoia Police Officer Alexis Callaway spring into action when a four-week-old baby suddenly began to choke.

“No hesitation. I saw the baby. Saw that it was the grandmother that had the baby,” Callaway told FOX 5 Atlanta . “I took it. Made myself at home and started going.”

The cop, who joined Senoia police in 2020, rushed into the child’s home and snapped up the baby before administering first aid.

“I’ve been certified since the age of 16 and working with kids and stuff like that,” Callaway told the outlet.

After performing first aid, which included repeatedly patting the baby’s back and turning him, bodycam footage showed the child successfully spit out the obstructing liquid and begin to breathe normally.

Officer Alexis Callaway hurries to the scene and runs into the home where the infant was choking. Senoia Police Department

“It is supposed to release anything that could be obstructing the airway,” Callaway said of the life-saving technique. “And you are supposed to have them angled kind of downward to help get them lodged out.”

Callaway’s act of bravery did not go unnoticed. She will be receiving the Senoia Police Department’s lifesaving award in a ceremony next month.

“It’s rewarding, I think he was one month old, now gets the rest of his life,” she added.

Officer Alexis Callaway administers the lifesaving technique on the choking infant, as family members nervously watch. Senoia Police Department

The officer urged others to learn the basics of CPR and first aid in case they, too, could one day save a life.

“Prevent what could have been a disastrous outcome in that even during that time of mayhem, she brought just a sense of calm to that entire incident,” Senoia Police Department’s Captain Jason Ercole said of Callaway’s actions.