Texas State
Quartz

A tech founder who didn’t pay employees for months but bought a $16 million private jet has been arrested

By Ananya Bhattacharya,

11 days ago
The co-founder of Texas-based software firm Slync has been accused of misleading investors and shortchanging employees. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) yesterday (Feb. 14)...
