14 Shockingly Expensive Items For Sale at Costco Right Now

Costco is a good place to shop if you’re looking for deals, even on expensive items.

You may be surprised, however, by just how expensive some of Costco’s products actually are. Tucked in among the big boxes of cereal and 30-roll packs of toilet paper are items that come with eye-popping price tags. Shopping at Costco can save you money on just about anything from dazzling diamonds and dining room sets and more.

Before you hand over your credit card for your everyday Costco items, check out a few products that may be on the pricey side but are pretty impressive to peek at.

Greenhouse

Spring and summer are the times to enjoy your annuals and perennials to brighten your garden. Come fall, though, it’s time to prepare for a long winter. However, you could enjoy your flowers year-round with an Exaco Royal Victorian Glass Greenhouse for $10,999.99 in your yard.

The greenhouse includes roof windows that open automatically based on the conditions, a misting system, and decorative details that would be right at home in an English garden.

Diamond ring

You don’t have to go to a fancy jewelry store to get something that sparkles and shines. Instead, use your Costco membership to pick up a Fancy Pink Diamond Platinum Halo Ring.

The ring features a 1.54-carat radiant-cut diamond in the center surrounded by smaller diamonds for a total of 2.24 carats. The ring can be yours for $349,999.99.

Wine cellar

Wine enthusiasts know that it’s important to store their valuable wines properly. That’s why you may want to pick up a Wine Enthusiast 600 Bottle Classic LX Double Wine Cellar with VinoView Shelving for $5,699.99.

The wine cellar is temperature-controlled and can hold up to 600 bottles of wine, depending on the configuration you use to store your extensive collection.

Watch

It’s a good time to keep time with a new watch. Omega offers the Omega Constellation 18kt Yellow Gold Men's Automatic Watch, featuring an 18k watch case and bracelet that is Swiss-made and water-resistant.

You can get it for a members-only price of $22,999.99. Shipping and handling are included.

Dining set

Trying to figure out how to furnish your dining room? Grab this Ellington 9-piece Dining Set to take your boring dining room from drab to delicious for $4,799.99.

The set includes two host chairs and six side chairs to sit around a dining table that can extend with a leaf. It’s perfect for a fun dinner with friends or special celebrations like Thanksgiving.

Television

Stop wishing for a bigger television and check out what Costco offers. One option may be the LG 83" Class OLED C2 Series television for $3,999.99.

The television comes with smart capabilities to connect to Wi-Fi for streaming and other online services. And if any issues arise, it also has a three-year protection plan to address any problems.

Pro tip: While Costco shoppers tend to be very loyal to the big-box retailer, it isn't always the best place to buy electronics.

Ribeye roast

Why do a regular roast when you can go big? Impress your guests with this Japanese Wagyu Boneless Ribeye Roast for $1,099.99 at your next dinner or get-together.

The 12-pound roast is imported from Japan and is shipped fresh to any Costco member who’s ready for a delicious night with a luxurious piece of meat.

Caviar

Caviar can be a fancy treat but also expensive. If you’d like to add it to a fancy feast, try the Plaza Golden Osetra Caviar Kilo Pack, which will set you back $1,999.99.

In addition to 35.2 ounces of caviar, the set also comes with two mother-of-pearl spoons and a caviar thermal tote bag to keep it cool if you need to take your caviar on the road for a nice picnic or to serve at a friend’s home.

Face cream

Trying to stay young costs money, which is why the La Prairie Platinum Rare Haute Rejuvenation Cream may be so expensive.

The 1.7-ounce moisturizer will set you back $1,129.99. The cream can help reduce fine lines on your neck and face and may prevent premature skin aging.

Coffee maker

If you’re trying to trim expenses, you may want to skip the Jura S8 Automatic Coffee Machine, which costs $2,399.99 with a Costco membership.

The machine can make 15 specialty drinks and includes a grinder and milk frother for whatever coffee you want to make in the kitchen.

Piano

Hoping your kids will become piano virtuosos? Then you may have to invest in a good instrument for them.

Try the Roland CG-1 Mini Grand Digital Piano Bundle for $4,999.99 for Costco members. The piano can connect to Bluetooth and has a 10-year warranty to cover most issues.

Gazebo

Worried about the heat while sitting in your backyard in the summer? Then get a Yardistry 12' x 24' Cedar Gazebo with Aluminum Roof to keep you in the shade on sunny days for $4,999.99.

The gazebo can be painted to match your home. Some assembly is required, and you may have to check with an HOA or local authorities about zoning guidelines.

Sauna

Winding down after a long day at the office or caring for kids would be so nice in a luxury home sauna. Costco can help. The Dynamic Monaco 6-person with Ultra Low EMF FAR Infrared Sauna Heaters includes heating panels to warm you up and benches that revert to recliners depending on your preference.

The sauna, which retails for $4,999.99, also has speakers if you want to listen to music as you relax.

Patio set

Starting from scratch in your backyard? Pick up the Modern Sling 19-piece Estate Set for $8,699.99 to cover everything you need.

The set includes a seven-piece seating set, a dining set with chairs and a table, and two lounge chairs to maximize comfort.

Bottom line

Sure, it may be fun to imagine what you can buy at Costco if you don’t have to worry about managing your money. But shopping at Costco can still help you save some cash even if you can’t get the caviar and diamond ring on your next Costco run.

