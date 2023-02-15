Every Boston Celtics head coach of an All-Star game in NBA history

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics are making history by sending the first interim head coach of a team to be the head coach of the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 19 with star wings Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum in tow, with Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla being uniquely honored due to the fact that the Celtics command the Eastern Conference’s top spot.

It will very much NOT be the first time a Celtics head coach has helmed an East All-Star squad, however, with the annals of the annual exhibition tilt littered with the names of Boston alumni.

Let’s dive into every Celtics alum who has ever coached an All-Star squad in the history of the NBA.

Dick Raphael-USA TODAY Sports

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

(AP Photo/Mike Kullen, File)

Tim Defrisco/ALLSPORT

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Joe Mazzulla (2023)