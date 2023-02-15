Open in App
Boston, MA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Every Boston Celtics head coach of an All-Star game in NBA history

By Justin Quinn,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2noPpH_0ko2rxT000
Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics are making history by sending the first interim head coach of a team to be the head coach of the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 19 with star wings Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum in tow, with Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla being uniquely honored due to the fact that the Celtics command the Eastern Conference’s top spot.

It will very much NOT be the first time a Celtics head coach has helmed an East All-Star squad, however, with the annals of the annual exhibition tilt littered with the names of Boston alumni.

Let’s dive into every Celtics alum who has ever coached an All-Star squad in the history of the NBA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06wExD_0ko2rxT000
Dick Raphael-USA TODAY Sports  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LSlm3_0ko2rxT000
Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k3oBD_0ko2rxT000
(AP Photo/Mike Kullen, File)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QPcaI_0ko2rxT000
Tim Defrisco/ALLSPORT
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZxUf1_0ko2rxT000
(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZQg3l_0ko2rxT000
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Joe Mazzulla (2023)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47XfyD_0ko2rxT000
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boston, MA newsLocal Boston, MA
Adam Silver shares the NBA believes the Boston Celtics dealt with the Ime Udoka scandal well
Boston, MA2 days ago
Could the Boston Celtics regret a relatively quiet 2023 NBA trade deadline?
Boston, MA5 hours ago
Joel Embiid upset at Sixers for relaxing with big lead in loss to Celtics
Boston, MA2 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
LaMelo Ball ran so many red lights outside the Hornets' arena that there's a compilation of it
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Joel Embiid had the saddest way of summing up his 70-foot game-tying buzzer-beater that was too late
Boston, MA1 hour ago
Stephen A. Smith Slams Alabama Basketball Star Owning Gun: ‘If You Didn’t Have That Firearm… a 23-Year-Old Young Lady Probably Would Still Be Alive’
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Houston Rockets at Portland Trail Blazers odds, picks and predictions
Houston, TX1 hour ago
Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks odds, picks and predictions
Dallas, TX55 minutes ago
NBA Twitter reacts to insane ending as Jayson Tatum, Celtics beat Sixers
Boston, MA5 hours ago
The best of Jaylen Brown with the Boston Celtics in 2022-23 so far
Boston, MA4 hours ago
Doc Rivers, Sixers address physicality from Grizzlies in comeback win
Memphis, TN2 days ago
The Clippers and Kings absolutely gave NBA fans the best game of the year in a double-OT instant classic
Los Angeles, CA23 hours ago
Sixers' Joel Embiid has a message for Tyrese Maxey to shake off struggles
Philadelphia, PA3 hours ago
Lakers vs. Mavericks: Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Sunday
Los Angeles, CA1 hour ago
Nets at Hawks game preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time
Atlanta, GA3 hours ago
On this day: Bird goes for 32 points, Tatum 33 more, and IT for 33; Vaughn passes
Boston, MA7 hours ago
Is Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird a top-five all-time shooter?
Boston, MA8 hours ago
Nick Young: Lakers would defeat Nuggets in first round of the playoffs
Denver, CO3 hours ago
NBA’s roster rules will force Rockets to make imminent transaction
Houston, TX19 hours ago
The Phoenix Suns with Kevin Durant are definitely a super-team but Devin Booker doesn't seem to think so
Phoenix, AZ23 hours ago
Washington Wizards at Chicago Bulls odds, picks and predictions
Chicago, IL3 hours ago
Andy Katz makes prediction for who will win ACC Tournament
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
Toronto Maple Leafs at Seattle Kraken odds, picks and predictions
Seattle, WA2 hours ago
NBA Twitter reacts to Klay Thompson's 42-point performance in Warriors' win vs. Rockets
Houston, TX1 day ago
USC clinches first-round bye in Pac-12 Tournament
Los Angeles, CA3 hours ago
Twitter reacts to UNC’s big win against Virginia
Chapel Hill, NC14 hours ago
The Rutgers football tandem of Pat Flaherty and Scott Vallone leaving an impression on three-star Jack Hines
New Brunswick, NJ4 hours ago
Syracuse's Lexi McNabb hit a ridiculous half-court shot while shouting out her quarterback dad, Donovan
Syracuse, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy