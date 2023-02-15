willmarradio.com

MSU mass shooting live updates: School community gathers to mourn victims By Morgan Winsor, Emily Shapiro and Meredith Deliso, ABC News, 11 days ago

By Morgan Winsor, Emily Shapiro and Meredith Deliso, ABC News, 11 days ago

(EAST LANSING, Mich.) -- Three students were killed and five others were injured when a gunman opened fire at two locations on Michigan State University's ...