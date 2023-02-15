Open in App
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte Observer

The Charlotte Observer launches Kaleidoscope, a newsletter about race, culture and equity.

By Lisa Vernon Sparks,

11 days ago

Charlotte is home to dozens of predominantly Black and brown neighborhoods and several diverse communities.

It’s because over the years thousands have migrated to the Queen City for its vibrancy, its hopeful opportunities, its warmth — with a desire to carve out their own space. Thousands more have lived all their days here and in the metro region, representing a multitude of cultures, diasporas and identities.

It’s one reason why my family settled here.

Together, Charlotteans are a living kaleidoscope, comprised of many components. At every turn, there are beautiful experiences and stories to share. We want to be a part of those conversations.

In that spirit, The Charlotte Observer on Feb. 21 will launch Kaleidoscope, an essential newsletter focusing on race, culture and equity topics in Charlotte and the surrounding region.

Charlotte Observer reporter DJ Simmons Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/mrodriguez@charlotteobserver.com

Hitting your inbox weekly, the newsletter will tap into the rich experiences of diverse and underrepresented communities. After mining for those unique stories, we’ll showcase those voices and many great narratives often missing from the news cycle.

It’s here you’ll find stories about hyper-local trends or events, iconic entrepreneurs with long standing presence, or achievements of local scholars and athletes.

Kaleidoscope also will be home for accountability stories revealing inequities using in-depth storytelling. To build rapport and trust in often underreported communities, Kaleidoscope will have a place for user-submitted content, commentary and occasional round-ups of programs or classes of interest.

Race and Equity beat reporter DJ Simmons and myself as the Race, Culture and Community Engagement Editor will be the lead writers you’ll hear from. Other Observer staff will contribute as well.

Sign up for Kaleidoscope at charlotteobserver.com/kaleidoscope to have the newsletter delivered straight to your inbox every Tuesday afternoon.

We want to tell stories that you’re most interested in, so send us any ideas for coverage by emailing us at equity@charlotteobserver.com or by filling out the form below.

