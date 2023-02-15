Open in App
Phoenix, AZ
FadeawayWorld.net

Deandre Ayton Reveals First Reaction Of Kevin Durant In A Phoenix Suns Jersey

By Ishaan Bhattacharya,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pzQR0_0ko2kNEx00

Deandre Ayton is still shocked that he is going to be teammates on the Suns with one of his idols, Kevin Durant.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The energy in Arizona over the last week has created one of the best sports atmospheres in the USA. As they were getting ready to host the Super Bowl, it was revealed that Kevin Durant was being traded to the state to join the Phoenix Suns.

The expectations for the group have already been elevated and people are expecting them to win the championship right away . Another beloved Arizona figure is excited to have Kevin Durant on the squad.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Deandre Ayton was a star at the University of Arizona and was selected by Phoenix over Luka Doncic in the 2018 NBA Draft. Despite almost leaving the team in the summer, Ayton now gets to be teammates with one of his idols and is still speechless at the fact that Durant has joined the Suns.

Ayton's mood around being a member of the franchise seems to have changed from earlier this season when he was having disagreements with Monty Williams on the bench . He needs to embrace his role as the center on the team to ensure the Suns can realize their championship dreams this season.

Will Deandre Ayton Remain On The Suns For The Long Run?

Many people have speculated on Ayton's happiness with the franchise after they matched an offer sheet when Ayton tried signing with the Indiana Pacers . Acquiring Durant is going to change the tone of the entire locker room, as the entire focus of the franchise will be on winning a title.

If there were questions about Ayton's long-term fit in Phoenix before, they should be gone now. Unless the Suns can add another huge upgrade to make this roster an undeniable title contender, Ayton is likely going to see this contract out with no incentive to request a trade while playing on a perennial title contender.

