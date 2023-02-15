EPPD: Train struck pedestrian Wednesday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – EPPD responded early Wednesday morning regarding a fatality about a pedestrian struck by a train.

KTSM crew is on their way to the scene to provide more details throughout the newscast.

Family has not been notified. The investigation is still ongoing.

