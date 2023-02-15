Open in App
El Paso, TX
See more from this location?
KTSM

EPPD: Train struck pedestrian Wednesday morning

By Jasmine Perry,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iNRD2_0ko2it7H00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – EPPD responded early Wednesday morning regarding a fatality about a pedestrian struck by a train.

KTSM crew is on their way to the scene to provide more details throughout the newscast.

Family has not been notified. The investigation is still ongoing.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
1 person injured after motorcycle crash in Northeast El Paso
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Feb. 24, 2023
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Monster Jam returns this weekend to El Paso
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Life sentence for killer of Texas Tech officer with El Paso ties
Lubbock, TX13 hours ago
Hospital company spends $15M for land in East El Paso
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Project Amistad adding new buses to better serve El Paso community
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Photographer shot in Florida is an NMSU graduate
Las Cruces, NM2 days ago
DPS pursuit ends with crash into Upper Valley home
El Paso, TX3 days ago
EPFD to host graduation ceremony for firefighter class 101
El Paso, TX2 days ago
El Paso Public Library recognized as one of best in state
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Threat against Chapin High School leads to lockdown
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Man arrested, charged with deadly conduct for allegedly firing gun outside bar
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Socorro opens new dispatch center to meet needs of growing community
Socorro, TX14 hours ago
Americas beats Pebble Hills 10-2 in Socorro ISD Baseball Tournament Championship game
Socorro, TX8 hours ago
DiscoverE returns to educate families on water engineering
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Police arrest another teen for firing gun out of vehicle
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Suspicious package alert prompts closure of downtown area
El Paso, TX2 days ago
El Pasoans spread Hispanic culture with mariachi group at U.S. Naval Academy
El Paso, TX15 hours ago
High schools compete in build-off welding event
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Chapin, Parkland set for Regional Quarterfinals Showdown at the Don Haskins Center
El Paso, TX9 hours ago
Update: 3 teens arrested in what police are calling a violent ‘crime spree’
El Paso, TX14 hours ago
Man dies after officer-involved shooting in Sunland Park
Sunland Park, NM1 day ago
Armijo Recreation Center to reopen
El Paso, TX2 days ago
New portal to help homeless community in El Paso
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Americas grabs 12-7 win over Hamilton in tournament at SWUP
Socorro, TX1 day ago
Borderland Spotlight: El Paso ordained minister marries couples across the borderland
El Paso, TX2 days ago
3 El Paso teams punch tickets to Regional Quarterfinals
El Paso, TX1 day ago
‘Give Kids a Smile’ promotes oral health for El Paso children
El Paso, TX1 day ago
City of El Paso Public Library unveils ‘Blue Collar Collection’
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Bowie High School soccer players participate in Charity Cup match
El Paso, TX16 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy