The Kansas City Star

Kansas City area health code violations: China Buffet Mongolian BBQ, Anton’s, more

By Joyce Smith,

11 days ago

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com . The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links to the reports are not available).

China Buffet Mongolian BBQ , 2030 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, had 14 priority violations during a Feb. 9 routine inspection.

Shinju Sushi & Hibachi , The Shops of Prairie Village, 3935 W. 69th Terrace, Prairie Village, had 13 priority violations during a Feb. 8 routine inspection.

Pegah’s Family Restaurant , 11005 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, had 11 priority violations during a Feb. 9 routine inspection.

Tacos el Amigo , 1008 Osage Ave., Kansas City, Kansas, had eight priority violations during a Feb. 10 inspection following a complaint.

Talk of the Town Grill & Bar , 11922 W. 119th St., Overland Park, had eight priority violations during a Feb. 7 routine inspection.

For complete Kansas health inspections, click here .

The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for seven or more critical violations:

Anton’s Taproom and Restaurant , 1610 Main St., had 13 critical violations during a Feb. 10 routine inspection .

Genghis Khan Mongolian Grill , 3906 Bell St., had eight critical violations during a Feb. 8 routine inspection.

Nguyen Pho & Grill , 500 Grand Blvd., had seven critical violations during a Feb. 12 routine inspection .

For complete Kansas City-area reports, click here .

