Change location
See more from this location?
Columbia, MO
KOMU
Forecast: Wintry mix to continue through Thursday afternoon, sunshine returns this weekend
By Tim Schmidt and Kesley Kobielusz, KOMU 8 First Alert Weather,11 days ago
By Tim Schmidt and Kesley Kobielusz, KOMU 8 First Alert Weather,11 days ago
You will want jackets and maybe even a winter coat today!. Freezing drizzle will be possible during the day and could lead to patchy ice...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0