How warm will it get Wednesday in NEPA?

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The mild stretch of weather continues Wednesday with highs approaching the lower 60s!

Wednesday will be the day to get out and do some of those outdoor activities you can’t usually enjoy in the middle of February.

Then, Thursday will also be mild, but it will come with some rain. Once again, highs will be in the upper 50s to 60.

For AVP, the record Wednesday is 67 degrees set back in 1954. Thursday’s record is 73 degrees in 1954. While it will be warm these next two days, we will likely not break records.

A brief cool down comes by the end of the week. Friday night will be the coldest with lows in the teens and 20s.

By early next week, temperatures rebound to the 40s and 50s.

Stay up to date with all the latest weather information by checking out the Eyewitness Weather forecast . You can also download the Eyewitness Weather app to take all that information with you wherever you go.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.