Honoring 3 lives cut short

Compassionate. Bright. Inspiring. Kind. Family-oriented.

These are words used to describe the three victims of the Michigan State University shooting , all tragically killed Monday night. Five others were critically injured.

Brian Fraser , Arielle Anderson and Alexandria "Alex" Verner will be honored in the days and weeks ahead as vigils and memorials are abruptly organized in communities across the state. Funeral plans have yet to be announced.

The Free Press continues to learn more about the victims, as well as the suspected shooter and his criminal history .

Will this tragedy bring change to Michigan's gun laws? Our state's Democratic lawmakers plan to introduce legislation to address gun violence in the state that stalled in the past. In a statement Monday, President Joe Biden called on Congress to enact stronger gun laws.

The Michigan State campus is likely to remain eerily quiet today as students and faculty take time "to think, grieve and be together" after a "day of shock and heartbreak," according to Interim MSU President Teresa Woodruff.

Michiganders from East Lansing, metro Detroit and beyond, gathered last night for a vigil to mourn the lives of the Spartans who were killed, injured and traumatized. Many asking the simple question: "Why?"

MSU is shut down until Thursday. Then, normal operations will resume, with classes expected to restart Monday. Here's how faculty are processing the aftermath .

More than a decade has passed since Jackie Matthews survived the Sandy Hook shooting. The MSU senior had to relive that moment on Monday night.

The older brother of the suspected gunman said he doesn’t “have a clue” what prompted Anthony McRae’s shooting spree on campus Monday night.

A 24-hour community mental health line is available for people who need support by calling 517-346-8200. Woodruff said counseling and psychological services are available at the Hannah Community Center, 819 Abbot Road, East Lansing, for students who need support; employee assistance programs are available for faculty and staff.

